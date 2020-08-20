The Chief whip of the Senate and the former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the management of Nigeria’s Sovereign Investment Authority for locating an ultra-modern diagnostic centre at the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia, Abia State.

Senator Kalu said the ultra-modern diagnostic centre is a needed infrastructure provided at the right time, adding that Nigerian will have faith in staying healthy when there are enough health facilities.

He said Nigeria’s health care system had suffered depreciation and deterioration over the years, affecting standard of living, and leading to loss of lives, while emphasising, “one of the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic is the revelation and focus on our decrepit health care system- that a project like this seems to begin to address.”

He said President Buhari had shown that infrastructure development is a key concern of the present government as it would have an impact on improving social welfare.

His words: “We, therefore, applaud and appreciate your Excellency for this visionary project and for choosing Abia as a pilot state.

“It is our earnest expectation that the era of medical tourism for our people in the South-East shall soon be viewed from the rearview mirror of history in this Presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari with milestone projects like this.”