Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to sustain their support for President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to reposition the country.

He said President Buhari was committed to even development across the country, adding that the infrastructural regeneration in the South East could not have been possible if the president was biased against Igbo.

While cautioning the political class against hate speech and campaign of calumny against the president, Kalu pointed out that President Buhari deserves commendation from Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.

The former governor, who made the assertions when he received a delegation of Isi Ugwu stakeholders who paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja on Wednesday, said: “I am elated with the visit of the stakeholders from Isi-Ugwu in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

“As you mentioned, the road projects and other infrastructure being executed in Abia North senatorial district couldn’t have been possible without the support of President Buhari.

“I am motivated to facilitate projects to Abia North because of the robust support for Mr. President and I, by the people of the zone.

“In the 2019 general election, during the presidential election, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 68 percent votes.

“Abia North senatorial district will continue to witness robust transformation in all ramifications. I have continued to build and repair roads, construct and equip schools, installed transformers, build solar power boreholes, grant soft loans, empower women and youths, build and rehabilitate health centres among other projects as I promised during my campaign.

“The giant feat achieved thus far in my capacity as a senator is attributed to the generosity of the president to the South East. Despite the campaign of calumny, the president has been patriotic and selfless.

“The verifiable projects embarked upon by the Federal Government in the South East are countless, including the construction of 2nd Niger bridge, rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, rehabilitation of Bende- Arochukwu-Ohafia road and reconstruction of runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. The Federal Government has set machinery in motion for the completion of Ihechiowa-Arochukwu road.

“The APC-led Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari will not relent in building infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“The president deserves our prayers as he had been destined by God to lead Nigerians and Nigeria.

“The holy books stressed we should pray for our leaders and, as such, we must uphold the tenets of the holy Bible and the Qur’an.

“I have always maintained the fact that President Buhari has been supportive to the cause of Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

“Judging for the verifiable projects of the Federal Government in the South East and other parts of Nigeria, it is obvious that the president is committed to building a prosperous nation.

“The president is a highly detribalised and patriotic Nigerian.”

The former governor commended the delegation for the visit, noting that he would not relent in making life meaningful for his constituents.