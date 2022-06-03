The Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation has announced the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu as its Director-General ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former Abia State governor, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, said the team would be expected to build a stronger cohesion that would deliver All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President.

He added that the campaign organisation would ultimately lead Lawan to victory in the general election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Lawan who is also the Senate President and Chairman of National Assembly, is running for the office of the president.

Chairmen of eight committees of the Campaign Organisation are Auwal Lawan, Chairman, Finance and Budget and Senator Sani Musa, co-chairman, Strategy and Planning, Senator Ikechukwu Obiora, chairman, and Senator Betty Apiafi, deputy chairman.

Senator Barau Jibrin heads the Contact and Mobilisation while Senator Peter Nwaoboshi would serve as his deputy.

Sen. Aliyu Sahabi Abdullahi and Femi Fani Kayode would serve as chairman and deputy chairman of Media and Publicity, respectively.

Security and Intelligence has Mallam Lawal Daura–Chairman and Commodore Mohammed Barau (retd) as deputy chairman.

Transport and Logistics has Senator Bello Mandiya as chairman while Hillary Bisong is deputy. Prince Mustapha Audu is chairman of Youth Groups as Aisha Ismail heads the women groups.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .