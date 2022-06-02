Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been named the Director General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation.
Lawan, the Senate President and Chairman of National Assembly, is running for the office of the Nigerian President in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
At a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, Chairmen of eight Committees of the Campaign Organisation were equally announced.
The Lawan team led by Kalu, is expected to strengthen the campaign organisation and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver APC ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.
The team met behind closed doors to fine tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far.
The Finance and Budget Committee has
Auwal Lawan as chairman and
Senator Sani Musa as Co-Chairman
The Strategy and Planning is headed by Senator Ikechukwu Obiora as Chairman, with Senator Betty Apiafi as Deputy Chairman.
Contact and Mobilisation Committee has
Senator Barau Jibrin as Chairman and
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as Deputy Chairman.
Th Media and Publicity Committee is headed by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi as Chairman, with Mr
Femi Fani Kayode as Deputy Chairman.
Security and Intelligence has
Mallam Lawal Daura as Chairman and Commodore Mohammed Barau (retrd) as Deputy Chairman.
Transport and Logistics Committee is headed by Senator Bello Mandiya and Hon. Hillary Bisong as Deputy Chairman
Youth Groups has as Chairman Prince Mustapha Audu, while Women Groups Committee is headed by Hon. Aisha Ismail.
