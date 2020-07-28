Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu arrived Abia State to a tumultuous welcome by supporters and well wishers from across party line.

This was his first visit to the state two months after being released from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Kalu arrived the Domestic Wing of the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri at 1:30 pm from where his convey headed for Abia State after his was received by representatives of the Imo State government, Abia state political leaders and some members of state House of Assembly.

Equally on hand to receive the former governor were the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, the leadership of different social-cultural groups and thousands of supporters who came to the airport wearing branded face masks.

Kalu told journalists at the airport that he was happy to be home and that his constituents didn’t lose anything since the roads and other projects he attracted were going on with any hindrance.

The convoy of Senator Kalu passed through the Abia State capital, Umuahia where he acknowledged greetings from residents who cheered endlessly as he made his way to Igbere, his home town.

The Office of the Senate Chief Whip had earlier issued a statement appealing to supporters of Kalu to respect the COVID-19 protocols directive and avoid large gatherings to celebrate his homecoming.

In the meantime, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter has joined millions of Kalu’s supporters to welcome home the man who turned the fortunes of the party around in the state.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Benedict Godson, the party said: “Today, our leader makes a triumphant entry into Abia, as a journey towards reclaiming our state begins.

“So today, after the much-failed efforts made to curse a man whom God has already blessed, that man has come to take his rightful place as our leader. He’s the APC leader in the South East of Nigeria; he’s Abia State political leader no matter the party you belong and he’s the man who everybody gives the respect as Abia original leader,” the party said.