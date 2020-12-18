Former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Kalu, has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in Nigeria in order to stimulate local economy and ultimately drive sustainable development.

Kalu who showered praises on Mr Nnamdi Imo, a Nigerian who resides in Canada, for investing in the hospitality industry in Nigeria, stressed that it is only Nigerians both home and abroad that can build a prosperous nation.

Ths business magnate cum-politician, who was special guest of honour at the commissioning of Blujay Lounge, an edifice located close to the prestigious Lagos Business School (LBS), Lekki, Lagos, recently, called on other Nigerians abroad to emulate the investment drive of Imo, who he described as a successful businessman and patriotic Nigerian.

Kalu said: “Imo, I want to thank you for remembering to invest in Nigeria. Most people in Canada, America, Britain, Milan and what have you, do not even want to come back home. I also want to thank your wife and children for supporting you to build this beautiful edifice and boosting the home economy.”

Before the Senate Chip Whip went ahead to cut the ceremonial tape and officially declare the Lounge open, he acknowledged the presence of a community of hospitality operators who have created a paradise of services in Aba, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Enugu and other major cities in Nigeria.

Kalu pointed out that the hospitality giants have all done what is proper as patriotic Nigerians. His words: “All those people who own hotels in Owerri, Aba, Onitsha and seated here today to witness the official opening of Blujay Lounge, are my brothers. They have all done what you have done and they are up and doing. That is what it is supposed to be, because when wealth is brought back home, it says where it began from. You have done what I expected you to do, because if you don’t invest well you cannot reap well.”

Speaking as a mentor to several younger entrepreneurs, Kalu recalled that when he started, he had invested well. “If I had squandered my initial money living reckless life, I wouldn’t be where I am today. But I invested well. I can never go back.

“You have equally invested well, but that is not the end. You have to build a franchise like these your brothers have done. I want to see you establish branches in Aba, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Abuja, Jos etc.

“Don’t side track your wife and children; they are the biggest investment you have. The best investments I have are my wife and children, every other investment is secondary. Friends can fail, enemies can fail but family will never fail you,” the Senate Chip Whip counselled.

“This edifice stands out. Manage it with partnership; people who have stake in your investment. Pay your workers good salaries, you cannot invest millions of naira here and pay your workers N25,000. They will mismanage this edifice. So be wise, learn the secret of the business. That is why these your brothers who are gurus of hospitality business in Aba, Owerri, Onitsha and other parts of the country are succeeding.”