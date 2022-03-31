In his reaction, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu described the attack as evil and cruel.

He commiserated with families of the departed souls while wishing hospitalised victims speedy recovery.

Kalu urged security agencies to work assiduously to rescue kidnapped victims, adding that the perpetrators of the evil act must face the wrath of the law.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He called on security agencies to work with the community where the attack took place to expose perpetrators of the evil act.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I condemn in totality the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by unknown persons. The attack is cruel, evil and devastating. Security agencies must launch a robust investigation into the ugly incident.

“I commiserate with the families of the departed souls and pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the sad losses. I equally pray for the quick recovery of victims hospitalised and safe release of abducted victims.”

Kalu urged Nigerians to be vigilant and peaceful, adding that violence and other forms of social vices were detrimental to the progress of Nigeria.