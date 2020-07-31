From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on Thursday attended the inauguration of the first Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Umuahia, Monsignor Michael Kalu Ukpong.

This is even as the senate Chief Whip has urged people of Abia to eschew acrimony and allow peace to reign.

Kalu’s visit to the Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia, caused traffic gridlock around the area as commercial tricycle operators and residents blocked the adjourning streets in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the senate Chief Whip.

Kalu who had earlier spoken to journalists said his constituents did not lose anything while he was away since work on all the roads and other projects he attracted were and are still going on.

While enjoining Abians to eschew political bitterness and acrimony, the former governor said the state needs peace now more than ever to develop.

The inauguration was witnessed by Pope Francis’ representative, the Apostolic/Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, His Excellency, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi.

Others were the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, member, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chijoke Chukwu and other top government officials.