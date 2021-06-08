From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

In recognition of his responsive representation and execution of numerous constituency projects as a first time senator, former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been honoured with the constituency development award at the Senate Press Corps 2021 award ceremony.

The media body which comprises the nation’s print and online media houses, presented the award to Dr. Kalu at a ceremony in Abuja which had in attendance the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, his deputy, Ovie Omo Agege, Ajibola Bashiru, principal officers of the Senate and other members.

The Senate Press Corps Chairman, James Itodo, said the body unanimously decided to bestow the award on Kalu in recognition of his commitment and capacity despite being a first time legislator to bring so much transformation to his Abia North constituency.

Itodo said Kalu’s execution of projects in all the local government areas in Abia North -Arochukwu, Bende, Isuikwuato, Ohafia and Umenneochi, are worthy of emulation and deserves commendation.

Others who received awards included Lawan, Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Douye Diri (Bayelsa) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).