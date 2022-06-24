From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

For executing massive developmental projects for his Abia North constituents, Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been honoured with the “Overall Best Constituency Projects and Human Relations Award”at the 2022 Senate Press Corps award held, yesterday, in Abuja.

The award is organised annually by the Senate Press Corps and it would be the second time in a row that Kalu would clinch the award having won the 2021 edition.

According to this year’s organisers, Kalu who represents Abia North, defeated 108 other senators to clinch the award.

Chairman of the Senate Press, James Itodo, said Kalu was selected ahead of others for facilitating numerous developmental and empowerment programmes for his constituents.

Reeling out Kalu’s achievements, Itodo listed the projects executed by Kalu within the last three years to include the construction and reconstruction of roads, schools, hospitals and other basic amenities in Abia State and Abia-North.

The Senate Press Corps also lauded Kalu for his human relations efforts saying his his financial wherewithal and experience as former Abia Governor in addition to his constant close interactions with his constituents, made it easy for the Abia North parliamentarian to know the exact projects needs of his people.

“As partners with the 9th National Assembly in our progressive democratic strides, this award confirms that indeed the desirable dividends of democracy are gradually taking root in our nation. The award is in recognition of the selfless and dedicated service of just a few of our distinguished Senator that we have singled out for a token appreciation for their conscientious efforts to entrench democratic principles and culture in our polity, particularly in legislature.”

The ceremony held at the Nicon luxury hotel, Abuja also had in attendance other Senators and principal officers of the Senate, among them Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Senators Seraike Dickson, Barau Jibrin, Aliyu Sabi among others.

Kalu, former governor of Abia State and first term senator has within three years facilitated the construction of over 50 roads in his community. He has also embarked on the construction, reconstruction and equipment of of schools, hospitals as well as distributing learning materials to both staff and students.

In order to boost entrepreneurship and reducing unemployment, Kalu has distributed over 3,000 motorcycles, 5,000 sewing machines and other items to support agriculture and vocational trades. In the discharge of his legislative duty, he has sponsored 51 bills in the Senate.