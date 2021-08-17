Nigeria international, Samuel Kalu has been told to stay away from competitive football for a while as the club awaits the result of a recent cardiac examination carried out on him.

Kalu was made to undergo a test on his heart after collapsing five minutes into their 2-2 draw against Marseille last weekend during a Ligue 1 game. Although he returned to the pitch, he was later sobbed off.

Initial test should he suffered a dizzy spell due to the 30 degree heat during the course of the game and he even took part in the teams morning session before the decision to have him undergo further test was taken.

His return to the pitch either in training or match will be determined by the outcome of the heart examination, which took place yesterday.

It’s the second time the 23-year-old is suffering from something similar as he suffered it in 2019 while in training with the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations.