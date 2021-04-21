Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for the assistance of the Republic of Korea in the fight against insurgency in the country.

Kalu made the call in Abuja when alongside his spouse, Mrs Ifunnaya Kalu, he hosted the Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Young-Chae, and his wife, Judy Kim (MP) in his residence.

Kalu’s call for international assistance in the fight against insurgency in the country is the second in a week, having made similar call last Friday when he met Turkish Ambassador-Designate to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, in Abuja.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has carried out a lot of commendable programmes in the country in terms of roads and other infrastructural developments.

Kalu, however, said in the area of security, the country has not done well, insisting that the entire scenario seemed to him like a sabotage.

“I am telling the ambassador to please help us and see how we can fight insurgency. The North East, North West and South East need a lot of help on insurgency. So, I am calling on the ambassador to see how he can advise his government to be able to help us on insecurity.”

Kalu said the visit was a continuous educational, cultural and economic interaction with the Republic of Korea.

He recalled his business relations with South Korea, remembering the many business feats he recorded with the country, particularly when Oso Condensate was built and he served as consultant to Daewoo, Hyundai who built the project many years back.

“We are a friendly country with Korea. I have been to Korea more than 100 times in my life, so I also believe that that coexistence between us and Korea will continue. They are very friendly with Nigerians, I think, not only in oil, we can see all the electronics everywhere. Samsung is coming up very well and Daewoo car came here, but something slightly happened to Chairman Mao who was Chairman of Daewoo, who was my personal friend. Samsung, other electronic companies, vehicles, Kia and the rest of them, are doing well in Nigeria. So, I welcome the ambassador and his wife. We owe them a lot of friendship and I believe that we will seek bilateral relationship between South Korea and Nigeria on cultural, educational and economic cooperation. We need to have exchange in these areas,” Kalu said.

Kim thanked Kalu and his wife for the invitation, disclosing that he was barely two months old in Nigeria.

The South Korean envoy said he felt the power of Nigeria and the potential of the country, saying Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa and can be a world economic power house in the future.

Responding to the call for assistance in the fight against insurgency, Kim said he was going to engage Kalu on possible cooperation in a detailed manner.