Former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended the Nigerian labour force for their contributions to nation-building.

Kalu described Nigerian workers as hardworking, patriotic and productive, Kalu urged government, at all levels, to improve the welfare of workers, for the sake of productivity.

He urged workers to develop their skills, and noted that the world is dynamic.

In a statement issued and signed by his Media Office, Kalu congratulated the Nigerian labour force, on the occasion of this year’s May Day.

He said: “As we mark this year’s labour day, the Nigerian workers deserve to be acknowledged, celebrated and appreciated for their efforts in building a prosperous nation.

“The labour force in Nigeria is a key component of the country and, as such, must be supported to promote sustainable growth and development in Nigeria.

“Nigeria cannot be prosperous if the workers are not carried along in governance and other endeavours. Government must implement policies that will guarantee welfare of workers. As we live in a dynamic world, the capacity of workers must be continually built. Knowledge is key for growth and sustainable.

“The right people with the right skills are needed for a productive economy”

Kalu admonished workers to live up to expectation in the discharge of their duties, and urged employers to prioritise welfare of workers.