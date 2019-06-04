Former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with the Muslim community, on the successful completion of Ramadan.

The senator-elect urged the Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of the Holy Qu’ran and the exemplary qualities of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be Upon Him) beyond the holy month of Ramadan. He also condemned perpetrators of hate campaign in the country, and noted that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

The former governor, who commended spiritual leaders for promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, despite religious, political and ethnic differences, admonished citizens to imbibe the spirit of selflessness and patriotism in their pursuits.

In a statement signed by his Media Office yesterday, Kalu urged Muslims to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with people of other religious faiths.

He said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe, to celebrate yet another Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. Let us uphold and sustain the virtues of the holy month in our endeavours. We must demonstrate piety, brotherliness, selflessness, forgiveness and patriotism; in our daily activities, as enshrined in the Holy Qu’ran.

“Nigeria, as a heterogeneous country, is blessed and, as such, Nigerians must live in peace and harmony, regardless of religious, political and ethnic differences.”

The former governor, while urging the Muslim Ummah to offer prayers for leaders, at all levels of government, admonished the political class to make life meaningful for Nigerians.

Kalu wished Muslims hitch-free Sallah celebration.