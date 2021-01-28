From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for synergy between the South East and South South zones of the country.

Kalu made the call at his Igbere country home in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, yesterday, during a special birthday anniversary and national unity prayers he hosted for his friend, Tein T. S. Jack-Rich.

He said the synergy was needed if the two zones should take their rightful place in the nation’s scheme of things.

The senate chief whip said it would only take a man with the fear of God like Jack-Rich to make the event an all clergy affairs.

“It is always good to fear God; everything about life is vanity, we must love one another. People should strive to leave behind what they should be remembered for while alive,” he said.

Kalu, while admonishing the celebrant to continue his good works which, he said, has endeared him to the hearts of many, prayed God to continue to give him good health.

Jack-Rich narrated how he suffered in life at a tender age after the death of his parents before God lifted him up.

“Life was tough for me when I was growing up. We were 11 in the family, but today, we remain only three. My parents died when I was 10 and I had nobody to take care of me and nowhere to go before God located me,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to always pray for their leaders and speak well of their country, saying by so doing the nation will be great.

“I decided that my 46th birthday should be about national unity and prayers so that the leadership will have the ability to open other economic avenues as to give employment to the youths,” he said.

Over 50 clergymen from all the states of the South East and South South zones of the country graced the occasion.