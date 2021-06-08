He urged them to have a rethink in their actions and advised them to choose a more righteous path in expressing their grievances.

The Senate Chief Whip questioned the sense in the killing of policemen and military officers , asking the masterminds and perpetrators of the deadly act the wisdom in eliminating those meant to protect them, families and relatives.

Kalu, in a statement he personally signed described as strange the insecurity in the region noting that Igbo are not known for burning homes to punish enemies.

He warned that the repetition of the 1967 genocide will not be tolerated .

According to the former Governor, ” the policemen and military officers been killed are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children and relatives. Anyone that has lost a close relative knows what it means to lose parents or children. I am more concerned about the lives lost because of the trickle down effects on families.

“Our people are not known for burning homes to punish enemies. Destroying police stations and infrastructures can never be the best path to express grievances. Whenever the 1967 – 1970 civil war is mentioned, it’s an emotive experience for any peace loving Nigerian not just an Igbo man.

Continuing, he said “We should not either by words or actions pursue a repetition of that horrible genocide. We should come to understand that every war ends on a table. Instead of destructions before coming to the table, is it not wiser to come to table and avoid destruction? We need infrastructure, we need investments, we don’t need hostilities. So we are pleading with you to stop and embrace peace,“ he said.

On the killing of innocent young people, kalu charged the security agencies to desist from harassment , molestation and killing of innocent young people in the region.

He said he is worried that some security agents have been reported to be killing innocent souls .

“ It is better to thoroughly conduct your investigations and avoid the indiscriminate killings of young innocent Igbo men . Our people have raised alarm and we are very worried at the rate of disappearance and deaths of innocent young men . Some of our young people now live indoors for the fear of being tagged unknown gun man “ He said

The Chief Whip also reaffirmed his call for a national dialogue chaired by the President.

He noted that the need for a national dialogue is eminent to douse tensions in the country .

“We have come a long way , our entanglement is so deep that all we need is diligent and deliberate efforts to realize the great dividends of diversity and pluralism. Our unity is our strength and can forever live in unity notwithstanding the diversity in culture, religion and tongues. A dialogue that has all stakeholders on the table and the president chairing it will go a long way in dousing tension across regions .” Kalu said