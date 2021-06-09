Senate Chief Whip and former Abia governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for restraints from masterminds of the insecurity in the South East, warning that the repetition of the 1967 genocide would not be tolerated.

The former governor said insecurity in the South East was strange, saying Igbo were not known for burning homes to punish enemies.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, the Senate chief whip questioned the sense in the killing of policemen and military officers and asked masterminds and perpetrators of the deadly act the wisdom in eliminating those meant to protect them, families and relatives.

Kalu urged them to have a rethink and choose a more righteous path in expressing their grievances

“The policemen and military officers being killed are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children and relatives. Anyone that has lost a close relative knows what it means to lose parents or children. I am more concerned about the lives lost because of the trickle down effects on families.

“Our people are not known for burning homes to punish enemies. Destroying police stations and infrastructures can never be the best path to express grievances. Whenever the 1967 to 1970 civil war is mentioned, it’s an emotive experience for any peace-loving Nigerian not just an Igbo man.”

“We should not either by words or actions pursue a repetition of that horrible genocide. We should come to understand that every war ends on a table. Instead of destructions before coming to the table, is it not wiser to come to table and avoid destruction? We need infrastructure, we need investments, we don’t need hostilities. So, we are pleading with you to stop and embrace peace,” Kalu said.

On the killing of innocent young people, Kalu called on the security agencies to desist from harassment, molestation and killing of innocent young people in the region.

He said he was worried that some security agents have been reported to be killing innocent souls.

“It is better to thoroughly conduct your investigations and avoid the indiscriminate killings of young innocent Igbo men. Our people have raised the alarm and we are very worried at the rate of disappearance and deaths of innocent young men. Some of our young people now live indoors for the fear of being tagged unknown gunman,” Kalu said.

He also reaffirmed his call for a national dialogue chaired by the president and said the need for a national dialogue was to douse tension in the country.

“We have come a long way, our entanglement is so deep that all we need is diligent and deliberate efforts to realise the great dividends of diversity and pluralism.

“Our unity is our strength and can forever live in unity notwithstanding the diversity in culture, religion and tongues. A dialogue that has all stakeholders on the table and with the president as chairman, will go a long way in dousing tension across the regions,” Kalu said.