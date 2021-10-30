Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu as an outstanding monarch with passion for the growth and progress of Lagos state.

Extolling the virtues of the first class monarch, Kalu stressed that Oba Akiolu’s reign has brought tremendous development to Lagos and environs.

The former Governor, commended the traditional ruler for his contributions to nation building in various capacities, adding that the paramount ruler is selfless and humble.

In a congratulatory message in commemoration of Oba Akiolu’s 78th birthday anniversary, Kalu prayed for longer life in sound health for the renowned monarch.

He said, “I felicitate the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu on the occasion of his 78th birthday anniversary.

“As a notable monarch in Nigeria, the Oba of Lagos has sustained his contributions to national development through various platforms.

“The traditional ruler is respected for his boldness, selflessness and humility.

“Under his watch, the city of Lagos has witnessed robust transformation in all sectors of the economy.

“On this feat, I pray for longer life for the monarch on the revered stool of his forefathers”.

Kalu wished the traditional ruler a joyous birthday celebration.

