Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has celebrated his wife, Mrs. Ifunanya Uzor Kalu, ahead of her birthday anniversary on October 26, 2020.

In a tribute titled “My Wife, My World,” Senator Kalu described his wife as loving, caring, dependable, supportive and God fearing.

He said: “My darling Ify, having you as a wife is the best gift from God.

“You are not just a wife but a friend, confidant and true life companion. You made my dreams yours, without a single doubt.

“Through thick and thin, you have been there for me. I am confident knowing that I have you by my side.

“Every year, your birthday comes and goes but our love and respect for each other are rock solid and everlasting.

“On this special day, words are not enough to express how I feel.

“My Jewel of inestimable value, may the good Lord continue to bless you as you age with abundant grace. Happy birthday, my world.”

The former governor, prayed to God to strengthen his wife in all her endeavours, while wishing her a memorable, joyous and fun-filled birthday anniversary.