From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has commended his constituents for the support they showed him during his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sen Kalu made the commendation at a thanksgiving service organised by the Executive Secretary of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation and the DG OUK Movement, Rev Mrs Jemima Ola Kalu, at St Peter’s Presbyterian Church of Nigeria in Umuahia, Abia State

Kalu, represented by Commissioner of Federal Character Commission, Dr Madukwe Ukegbu, expressed gratitude to God for the court judgment at the federal high Court Abuja.

He expressed optimism that with the case over, he would do more for his constituents in the coming days.

Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), also expressed his joy.

‘God is faithful and today is the gathering of those who are faithful. So, we are here to celebrate his faithfulness in our lives as have seen through the miracle he has done on our leader,’ he stated.

Mrs Ola-Kalu said she had earlier made a vow that if the verdict favours her principal, she would organise a thanksgiving.

‘It is only God that answered our prayers, no man did it for us,’ Ola Kalu said.

Rev Ola Kalu urged Sen Kalu’s supporters to remain committed and keep hope alive.

The mother of the senator, Elder (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu, was represented at the thanksgiving by the Women leader of the Reality Organisation, Mrs Ngozi Orji.

