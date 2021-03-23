Following yesterday’s fire outbreak at the expansive Katsina central market, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident.

Lamenting the sad development, the Mayaki Katsina, called on appropriate authorities to investigate the cause of the inferno, adding that the federal and Katsina State fire service personnel deserve commendation for their timely and professional intervention in quenching the fire.