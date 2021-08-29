Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial district, Bala Na’ Allah, who lost is eldest son, Abdulkarim.

The 36-year old was reported to have been tied and strangled by unidentified assailants, who forcefully gained access to the deceased’s residence in Kaduna.

Kalu, who expressed shock over the ugly incident, condemned the killing of the young pilot, adding that robust investigations must be carried out to bring prepartrators of the wicked act to book.

He said, “I received with pain the news of the tragic death of eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, Abdulkarim.

” It is shocking and devastating.

“The pilot died in his prime.

” The perpetrators of the evil act must not go unpunished”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late pilot Al- Jannah Firdaus and give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

