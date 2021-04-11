From Okey Sampson and Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at the weekend commissioned the 3.2 kilometer road he facilitated in Abia North.

The asphalt road constructed with drainages is in Atan Ihechiowa community, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia North Senatorial district.

Speaking while commissioning the road, Kalu said its facilitation, construction and commissioning was in fulfilment of part of his 2019 campaign promises to the people.

“The 3.2km Atan, Ihechiowa road is one of the 19 road projects in Abia North facilitated by me within the first term at the National Assembly.

“During the campaign, my vehicles were all covered with dust, and I made a promise to all of you that I would facilitate the construction of this road and this is what we are witnessing today. Apart from this road, the construction of a 7.9 Kilometer Opkor to Arochukwu road is also ongoing. I don’t believe in politics of cash inducement or distribution of materials that are not tangible”, Kalu said.

The flag off was preceded by a reception hosted by the community and organised by Chief Eze Aru, community leader. Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Arochukwu LGA, John Million said “since the inception of the community, this is the first time we shall be seeing this type of infrastructure development like tarred road.

“We have had senators previously which represented us at the National Assembly, but they did nothing for us. The immediate past senator who represented us distributed only “frying pans” during his four-year tenure.

“But Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has proved them wrong by facilitating various infrastructure projects all over Abia-North, not just Ihechiowa community. Today Abia-North stands out among other senatorial districts in Abia State and he has made us proud.”

Abia North Zonal Chairman of APC, Chris Ajah, said before now, people in the area never knew lawmakers could facilitate infrastructural projects like roads, until Kalu became a senator.

“He’s achievements in less than two years in office have revealed to us that Senators can construct roads. As a result of the road and other projects he has executed, our party the APC has witnessed an influx of new members.

“I urge all Abians to continue to join the APC , that they will never be disappointed under the leadership of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

Chief host, Joe Eze Aru said: “This road is a product of Senator Kalu’s ideology of sincerity in Nigerian Politics. This has further proven that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu loves our community, because politics is all about meeting the needs of the people and the Senator has demonstrated this through the construction of this road.”

Traditional ruler of the community, Eze Livinus Nto Mba, Chief Onny Igbokwe, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe and Chief Samson Aku, all eulogised the former governor as a symbol of a good representative.