From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned the kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Rev Samuel Kanu-Uche.

This is even as the former governor of Abia State has called for the immediate release of the three clerics.

Kalu, pained by the ugly incident, lamented the growing insecurity in the South East.

Bemoaning the spate of insecurity in border communities of Abia, Kalu called on the governors of Abia and Imo States to intensify security in their neighboring towns to checkmate criminal elements in both states.

“The two governors should also make efforts to rebuild the Ihube -Okigwe -Uturu roads because those routes have become the den of criminals.

“The governors should make efforts to ensure that the Prelate is rescued alongside the two other clergymen with him and to also get the people behind this dastardly act arrested”, he stated.

The prelate, together with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain were kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday evening, between Nkwoagu/Leru Isuochi Road, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

