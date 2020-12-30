Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has reacted to the kidnapping of Bishop Chikwe Moses.

In a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu frowned at the abduction and urged the security agencies to be swift in securing the release of the auxiliary bishop.

The chief whip also threatened to boycott the South East All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting expected to hold today at Owerri, if the bishop’s freedom is not secured.

He called on security agencies to rise to the occasion, pointing out that they have a constitutional duty to protect the lives of Nigerian citizens, including that of the kidnapped bishop.

According to Kalu, “all security agencies should immediately wade into uncommon actions to arrest this big threat to the lives of Nigerians. Bishop Moses doesn’t deserve such a thing.

“The government of Imo state should also put all measures to arrest this bad situation and secure the release of the bishop.

“It is unfair, wicked and irresponsible to keep on putting fears in the minds of Nigerians, especially the latest style of kidnapping clergies.

“We have South East All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting on December 30 and if the bishop’s freedom is not secured, I will be boycotting the meeting.”

Meanwhile, the archdiocese of Owerri has confirmed the abduction.

The Imo State police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, who also confirmed the incident, said the command had swung into action to fish out the kidnappers of the bishop.