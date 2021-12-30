Former Abia governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of the state over the death of elder statesman, Ezeogo Anagha Ezikpe.

Describing the passing of the statesman as a big loss to Abia State, Kalu said the deceased lived a purposeful life.

While conveying his heartfelt condolences to the Ezikpe family, Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased.

In a condolence message, the former governor said: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of a prominent stakeholder in Abia State, Ezeogo Anagha Ezikpe.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He played notable roles in the development of Abia State. The late statesman lived a fulfilled life and left behind good children to sustain his worthy deeds. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ezikpe family during this period of mourning.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.