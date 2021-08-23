Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the family of first Republic Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, the late Chief (Dr.) Micheal Okpara over the demise of their matriarch, Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara.

Describing the deceased as a woman of virtue, Kalu stressed that the late Chief (Mrs) Okpara was a pillar of support and source of inspiration for the womenfolk.

The former Governor conveyed his condolences to family, friends and associates of the Okpara family, adding that the good deeds of the deceased are worthy of commendation and emulation.

In a condolence message, Kalu admonished the deceased’s family to sustain the worthy legacies of the late Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara.

He said, “I condole with the family of first Republic Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, the late Chief (Dr.) Micheal Okpara over the demise of Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara.

” She was selfless, patriotic and easy-going.

“The deceased played key roles in advancing the cause of the people at all levels.

” The late Chief (Mrs) Adanma Okpara lived a purposeful life committed to the service of mankind”.

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the Okpara family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.