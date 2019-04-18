Former Abia State governor and senator-elect, Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State over the death of Oba Olateru-Olagbegi.
Describing the late monarch as an epitome of peace, Kalu stressed that Owo and its environs witnessed robust development during his reign.
He acknowledged the contributions of the late paramount ruler to nation building in various capacities, adding that Nigeria has lost a rare gem.
In a condolence message issued by his media office, the former governor urged the Olateru-Olagbegi family to uphold the good legacies of the late monarch.
He said: “The death of Oba Olateru-Olagbegi is a big loss to the nation. The late monarch was known for his outstanding attributes anchored on forth- rightness, humility and patriotism.
“He was a strong advocate of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.
“The late paramount ruler will be remembered for his selfless service to his people and the nation at large.”
Kalu prayed God to grant the first-class monarch eternal rest and give the Olateru-Olagbegi family the fortitude to bear the loss.
