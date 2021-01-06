Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has commiserated with the family of the late Augustine Ejikeme Ilodibe, founder of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, over the passing of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Anambra State, Kalu said Ilodibe Jnr died in his prime.

In a condolence message, Kalu said the deceased was a complete gentleman.

He prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased and give the Ilodibe family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I was sad to receive the news of the passing of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr.

“It is painful to lose such a promising man in his prime.

“I sympathise with the deceased’s family, friends and loved ones over this sad loss

“May the soul of Ilodibe Jnr rest in peace.”