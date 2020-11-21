Former Abia State governor, and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commiserated with former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba over the passing of his wife, Amaka, who died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday.

While expressing sadness over the demise of Mrs. Ndoma-Egba, Kalu noted that the deceased was a supportive wife and pillar of support to her husband, adding that the deceased was easy-going, kind-hearted and accommodating. The former governor stressed that the late Mrs. Ndoma-Egba was woman of virtue and devout Christian, who was passionate about touching lives positively.

Kalu prayed to God to rest her soul, while urging her widower to take solace in the fact that his late wife lived a purposeful and fulfilling life. He equally prayed for strength and peace for the former Senate Leader and his family members during sorrowful time.

Speaking in the same vein, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to eminent businessman, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu over the passing of his wife, Nnenna. The Senate Chief Whip stressed that the deceased will be greatly missed by family, friends and associates of her husband, adding that the late Mrs. Ukachukwu was known for her selflessness and good heart. He said: “I extend my sincere condolences to Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the demise of his wife, Nnenna. It is a huge loss not only to the Ukachukwu family, but friends and associates of Chief Ukachukwu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ukachukwu family during this period of grief. It is my prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

The former governor urged Chief Ukachukwu to take solace in the fact that his late wife left behind good legacies for her family members and loved ones to uphold.