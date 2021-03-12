Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Enugu State over the demise of one-time presidential aspirant under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Dr. Joseph Nwodo.

Extolling the virtues of the late patriarch of the Nwodo family, Kalu noted that the political ideology of the deceased was people oriented and pro-masses, adding that the deceased left behind good legacies for his family members and associates to uphold.

The former Governor, stressed that Nwodo, was a rare breed,who contributed immensely to nation building in various endeavours. In a condolence message, Kalu emphasised that the statesman and philanthropist was forthright, versatile, patriotic, urbane and selfless. He said, “The passing of Dr. Joseph Nwodo, Agadagbachiriuzo of Ukehe is a huge loss to Enugu state and Nigeria.

“The deceased was a consummate politician, statesman and philanthropist of repute.

“His political ideology was anchored on probity, transparency and accountability. “As a people’s person, he used his resources to champion the welfare of the masses. “The late politician carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life including legal practice, politics and philanthropy. “The deceased lived a remarkable and purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity. “His impeccable character and worthy personality will continue to speak for him.

“No doubt, Nwodo’s demise has left a big vacuum in the political space” Kalu, while admonishing the Nwodo family to emulate the good deeds of their late patriarch, prayed to God to repose the soul of the politician and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.