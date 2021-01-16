Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar over the demise of his younger brother, Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli-Abubakar.

The former governor urged the Sultan and members of the Sultanate council to take solace in the fact that the late Commissioner of Home Affairs, Sokoto state lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

Kalu, while praying to Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, also extended his heartfelt condolences to people and government of Sokoto state over the sad loss.

In a condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip urged the deceased’s family to uphold the good deeds of the late Commissioner. He said, “I join the people and government of Sokoto state in mourning the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli-Abubakar, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Sokoto State.

“The deceased served the Sultanate Council, Sokoto State and Nigeria in various capacities and sustained his pedigree in all his pursuits. The late Abubakar was a devout muslim, who was passionate about the welfare of the people. He will be remembered for his remarkable attributes”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to give the Sultan peace and strength during this period of grief.