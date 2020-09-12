Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has extended his heartfelt condolences to former governor of Sokoto state and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

Lamenting the passing of the young lady, Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the Wamakko family the fortitude to bear the sad loss. In his condolence message, the former governor said, “I was shocked and devastated when I received the sad news of the passing of Sadiya Wamakko, daughter of my colleague and friend, Senator Aliyu Wamakko. Sadiya died in her prime but who are we to question Allah. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wamakko family during this period of grief. May Allah grant Sadiya Al Jannah Firdaus”