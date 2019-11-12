Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama on his appointment as Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese. Kalu also congratulated John Cardinal Onaiyekan on his retirement as Archbishop of Abuja after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 75.

According to Kalu, Kaigama and Onaiyekan are worthy leaders, with immense contributions to the growth of the Catholic Church. In separate congratulatory letters signed by Kalu, the former governor extolled the virtues of Kaigama and Onaiyekan, calling them worthy ambassadors of the Catholic community. The letter to Kaigama read: “I received with joy the news of your well-deserved appointment by the Holy Father, Pope Francis as Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese.

“Sir, your new role did not come to me as a surprise in view of your laudable contributions to the growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria over the years. I am optimistic that the Catholic community will continue to grow during your stint.

“As you assume this higher responsibility of service to Christendom, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen you in all your endeavours”

The letter to Onaiyekan read: “I write to congratulate you on your retirement as Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese.

“Sir, your noble and remarkable contributions in various capacities to Christendom and the Catholic Church in particular are worthy of commendation. You will forever be remembered for your good deeds.

“As you retire having attained the age of 75, I am proud to be associated with you and your family, owing to your outstanding Catholicism and impeccable leadership qualities.”

Kalu, while wishing the new Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese a successful tenure, urged Onaiyekan to enjoy his retirement.