Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has congratulated Nigeria’s former ambassador to the United States of America, George Obiozor, on his election as president general of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Describing Obiozor’s well deserved victory in the poll as timely and a good development, Kalu said the former envoy’s pedigree and goodwill earned him robust support from Ndigbo worldwide.

The former governor, while wishing the new president general success in his new role, reminded Ndigbo in Nigeria and abroad, to close ranks in a bid to advance the cause of the Igbo nation.

The Senate Chief Whip also felicitated with the newly elected Vice President and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Kingsley Lawrence and Okey Emuchay respectively, both indigenes of Abia State.

Kalu, while re-affirming his confidence in the newly elected executive committee, headed by Obiozor, said Ndigbo is blessed with personalities across various fields of human endeavour, many of who have carved a niche for themselves in their professions beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The prominent politician urged Igbo sons and daughters, at home and abroad, to participate in the political process in the collective efforts of repositioning the South East in national politics, adding that the future of the South East is bright under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Kalu said: “I was elated when I received the news of the election of Obiozor as president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Obiozor emergence is not a surprise to me, due to his rich and intimidating profile.

“The new president general has over the years built and sustained relationships locally and internationally.

“He has the wherewithal to advance the cause of Ndigbo in a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that the newly elected executive will consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing executives under the leadership of John Nwodo.”

Kalu, while applauding Nwodo for his maturity, patriotism and consistency during his tenure as president general, called on Ndigbo to work closely with other geo-political zones in a bid for Ndigbo to take its rightful position in national polity.

The former governor promised to sustain his support for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, adding that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation is a pride of Ndigbo at home and abroad.