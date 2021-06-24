From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has donated several three-seater writing desks to Okoko Item Central Primary School in Bende Local Government Area.

This camr barely a week after he made similar donation to pupils of Ezi Igbere Community School, Igbere in the same council, as part of efforts to effectively represent his constituents.

Kalu had, in March, when he visited Okoko Item Central Primary School to inspect the renovation of classroom blocks he attracted promised to provide the pupils sitting desks following complaints by their teachers.

The items which were delivered by Kalu’s Legislative Assistant, Mbila Uma Ayi, were received by the management staff of the school.

Ayi said the gesture was in continuation of the distribution of educational materials to schools in Abia North by Senator Kalu as part of his policy to facilitate and provide a conducive academic environment for Abia North pupils and teachers.

The pupils and their teachers sang beautiful songs in appreciation of Kalu’s works, and wished him well.

It was gathered that having completed the exercise in Bende, in coming weeks, the focus will shift to another local government in the senatorial district.