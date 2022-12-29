Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the death of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, as a colossal loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the late former envoy, Kalu said Obiozor made invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities.

He noted that the late diplomat was a nationalist with passion for the growth and progress of Nigeria, adding that his wise counsel and intellectual contributions to global discourse will be greatly missed.

The former governor emphasised that the deceased was a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation, many of whom seek counsel and advice from him.

Kalu said: “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the demise of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

“The passing of the envoy is a big loss to Nigeria and the international community, in view of the robust roles the late diplomat played at the sub- national, national and global levels.

“His intellectual contributions to global discourse were enormous and worthy of commendation.

“The personal attributes of the deceased were anchored on fairness and equity.

“He was a strong advocate of a fair and ideal society anchored on credible leadership and good governance.

“The late President General lived a purposeful life and left behind remarkable legacies for his family, loved ones and leaders to uphold.”

Kalu commiserated with Ndigbo, the government and people of Imo State while praying to God to grant the late statesman eternal rest.