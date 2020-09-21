Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has commiserated with families of victims of a road accident on Akaeze-Ishiagu axis of Afikpo-Okigwe highway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

While wishing the victims quick recovery, Kalu described the incident as devastating.

Kalu, in a condolence message said: “The accident on Afikpo-Okigwe highway last Friday night, was tragic, considering the number of lives that were lost.

“It is painful, saddening and devastating. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“I also pray for the quick recovery of victims receiving medical treatment.”

The former governor admonished drivers to drive with caution on highways, noting that strict adherence to speed limit will reduce road accidents.

Kalu also commended state government and other stakeholders for their efforts in rescuing the victims.

Also, Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) condoled the people and the government.

The accident, involving a 608 Coaster bus, carrying 32 passengers, fell inside a river while conveying members of Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria, Enugu from a burial at Nguzu Edda.

AESID urged the appropriate authorities to investigate the immediate and remote cause(s) of the mishap to avert occurrence of such tragedy.

In a statement by AESID President, Pascal Oluchukwu, the association described the incidence as a shocking sad news.