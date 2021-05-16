Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed rumour that senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Enyinnaya Abaribe, tried to set members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against him.

In a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala, Kalu said Abaribe has no reason to do so as they have good working relationship in the Senate and share the same concern of how to put food on the tables of Nigerians.

According to him, “such reports ought to be ignored because there is no reason for such call. Senator Kalu’s stance on national unity is neither new nor ambiguous to anyone. He has long stood for a united Nigeria and anyone trying to take advantage of the current insecurity in Nigeria to create further tension has failed. Kalu and Abaribe may share different political ideologies and disciplines, but do not welcome destruction.

“Our aim is to continue moving forward and impacting more on the lives of our constituents and no one can distract us. In the few period we have served Abia North, we have performed beyond expectations. We built 19 roads in the first year and we are doing another 17 roads in this second year. We have renovated schools, rebuilt hospitals, empowered many of our people and will continue to do more.

“We believe that our score card should be an inspiration to others and not a threat. We are glad that our people are happy with our representation. We are therefore not threatened by rumors of destruction because our people don’t believe in destroying their homes to hurt their enemies.”

Kalu urged the people of Abia North to ignore the reports and whatever it tries to achieve and continue their daily activities.

“We urge you to stay vigilant at all times. We are more concerned in providing infrastructure for our people than entertaining reports of threats. ” the Senate Chief Whip said.