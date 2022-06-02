Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, disowned a quote credit to him by an online platform, while demanding an apology.
In a statement by his media team, Kalu described the ascription of the quote to him as malicious.
The statement said: “The attention of the media team of former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been brought to a malicious and false quote credited to Kalu and reported in an online media platform- Native Reporters.
“The false statement reads, ‘the fulani people I gave land at Lokpanta are innocent. They are not the ones doing kidnapping there. They have brought massive development to that area.’
“We categorically state that Kalu did not make the statement and as such, the quote should be discarded.
“We also use this medium to request the publisher of the said statement to apologise to the former Governor within three days or face legal action.”
