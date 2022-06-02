Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, disowned a quote credit to him by an online platform, while demanding an apology.

In a statement by his media team, Kalu described the ascription of the quote to him as malicious.

The statement said: “The attention of the media team of former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been brought to a malicious and false quote credited to Kalu and reported in an online media platform- Native Reporters.