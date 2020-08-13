Kenneth Udeh

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has distributed over 400 motorcycles, 150 generators and other empowerment items to his constituents.

Distributing the items to beneficiaries at Umunneochi Local Government Area, Kalu explained that the gesture was part of efforts to fulfill his campaign promises of providing succour and support to his people

He said additional items would be distributed to other constituents that did not benefit, adding that he had concluded plans to also rebuild Aro Ikpa road.

He said the idea behind the distribution was to support the mobility of youths and give them motivations in their farming activities.

The senator said such motivations would reduce the rate of unemployment a among youths and encourage productivity.

He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, adding that many youths and women would continue to benefit from such interventions.

The local government chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Innocent Okoroafor, commended Kalu for the gesture saying elected politicians should not abandon their electorate, but should emulate Kalu through execution of constituency programmes and provision of intervention.

Okoroafor prophesied that Kalu would be the next president of Nigeria and admonished the people to support the APC.

He also encouraged beneficiaries to utilise the items judiciously, adding that Kalu would bring more democratic dividends to their door steps.

Kalu who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejeocha and others on arrival paid courtesy visit to the traditional rulers of the local government.

Onyejeocha showered praises on Kalu, listing numerous interventions he had done for Abia North and his love for Umunneochi. She said Kalu’s love for the youths was immeasurable and recalled how Kalu had appointed her and other young people as commissioners when he was governor.

Traditional ruler of Isuochi Ancient Kingdom, Eze Godson Ezekwesiri, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, expressed joy onthevisit

“The council of chiefs, traditional rulers and all stakeholders of Umunneochi are glad to see you. We thank God for His mercy and we are very happy to see you. You are a lion who have fearlessly fought battles and won. You will continue to win. Whatever God said will happen is what will happen and that’s why we are here to see you again and pray for your future,” he said

Responding, Kalu said he had forgiven everyone who played any part in his incarceration. He admonished the traditional rulers on importance of love.

“I have forgiven everyone that had a hand in my incarceration. Several good leaders also passed through what I passed through.

“People like Sam Mbakwe despite all his wonderful leadership was still incarcerated. So I am not an exception.

“I am a Christian and I understand what love means. So, I encourage everyone to show love to another. We all have one life to live and life is vanity itself. Life means nothing. What is more important is the love extended to each other.

“Thank God there is no election tomorrow, so I am not here to campaign for votes . If God gives me life and good health in the next three years , I will still be a senator . So I am not asking for vote, but for love. So, we can love one another,” he said.