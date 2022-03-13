From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The distribution of free educational materials by the Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, was at the weekend flagged off in Bende Local Government Area of Abia state.

The free educational materials exercise has been held at previous times in the zone, courtesy of Kalu.

Victor Etie, the legislative aide to Senator Kalu flagged off the distribution exercise at Akoli Secondary School and Akoli Community Primary School, both in Bende LGA.

While handing over the educational materials, Etie who represented Kalu on the occasion, enjoined the students to take their studies seriously.

He assured them of the continued support of his principal in their academic pursuit.

The team later moved to Lohum Imenyi Community Primary School, where Etie announced that the exercise was a continuous one.

The pupils, parents, teachers and natives of the two communities were overwhelmed with joy as they thanked Kalu for the good gesture.

The educational materials given to the pupils and students of the visited schools included high quality school bags, textbooks of various subjects, exercise books and writing materials.