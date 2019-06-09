Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ekiti State chapter, have urged the 9th National Assembly to consider giving the deputy senate presidency spot to the Southeast in order “to balance the political equation of the country.”

Speaking at the weekend on behalf of the over 100,000 Ndigbo, President General of the Ndigbo, Ekiti State, Sir Wlex Ndubuisi, urged the 9th National Assembly to give the Southeast the deputy senate presidency, in order to compensate the region for prolonged political marginalisation.

He said: “The deputy senate presidency should this time again go to the Southeast because the Southeast is yet to hold a major position in this government. I will strongly advise that the deputy senate presidency should be given to the Southeast, to balance the political equation in the country… If eventually the deputy senate presidency is not given to the Southeast it means the Woutheast will not have any say in this government. It will be one-sided.

“All of the agitations here and there are basically because of political short-changing and marginalisation, which the Igbos have always decried. The three major ethnic groups in this country should always be considered in whatever the government is doing. In the event that only a major group is being considered and other groups are not included it will always result in all of these agitations we are experiencing,. It should not be a case of some participating while others watch aloof. It should be an all-encompassing government;no group wants to divide Nigeria, but where good representations are not properly done that is where problems crop up from. I strongly advise the deputy senate presidency be conceded to the Southeast.

“Dr Orji Uzor Kalu is qualified, and even overqualified. The senate presidency should have even gone to him. The deputy senate presidency should be given to the Southeast to balance the political equation of the country.”