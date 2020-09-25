Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senator representing Abia North and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, distributed another set of 350 motorcycles, 200 sewing machines and other empowerment kits to Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia North senatorial district.

Kalu had, about a month ago, distributed 400 motorcycles and 150 generators to his constituents in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

The senator had, apart from giving out the items, doled out huge capital resources to some of his constituents to help them in their businesses.

Speaking while distributing the items to the beneficiaries in Isuikwuato, the former Abia governor said the empowerment programme was in line with, and in continuation of what he did in Umunneochi council.

He said the gesture was part of efforts to fulfil his campaign promises of providing an improved living condition to the people of Abia North.

He said the three remaining local governments in Abia North will receive theirs in no distant time.

The senator, who noted that such motivations would reduce the rate of unemployment and over-dependence among youths, said the motivations would encourage productivity in the communities

Some of those who received the items thanked Kalu for remembering them, particularly at this period of coronavirus that has put many people out of business.

While commending him for his quality representation, the people promised to always support him in his political endeavour.