Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has backed former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor as Ohanaeze Ndigbo president general.

He called on ImeObi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the organisation’s highest organ to adopt Obiozor as consensus candidate.

In a statement signed by Emeka Nwala of office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said he has made wide consultations with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi; Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano; Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma; former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiru Onyejeocha; Senator Ben Obi and other Igbo leaders in the National Assembly and pleaded with them for their full support to Obiozor.

Kalu said: “Ohanaeze is the authentic voice of the Igbo, which exists for the sole purpose of speaking for and representing the interest of Ndigbo since its inception in 1976. It is expected to be non partisan. We need a leadership that can rightly define and defend the interests of Ndigbo. I have known Professor George Obiozor long time ago and I am confident he will competently lead an active, mature, hardworking and viable Ohanaeze Ndigbo organisation.”

He urged all Abia delegates to vote for Obiozor for the betterment of Ohanaeze and growth of Ndigbo.