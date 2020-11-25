Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the founder and chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum International Limited, Chief Arthur Eze, as a patriotic statesman, renowned businessman and philanthropist par excellence.

Applauding the invaluable contributions of the oil magnate to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu stressed that the Anambra-born billionaire is a strong advocate of a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

The former governor, while urging the celebrant to sustain his good deeds, prayed for longer life and sound health for the renowned philanthropist.

In a congratulatory message, he noted that Prince Eze is a notable figure in the business, social and political circles beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“On this occasion of your 72nd birthday anniversary, I felicitate with you, on behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial district.

“Over the years, you have sustained your pedigree in business, social and political circles across the globe, owing to your boldness, selflessness, patriotism and large heart.

“ Despite your high profile status in the society, you are connected not only to the high and mighty but the downtrodden, many of whom, are beneficiaries of your humanitarian gestures.

“Your contributions to nation building as a business mogul, philanthropist and peacemaker are remarkable and unbeatable.

“ As you mark your birthday, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen you in all your endeavours”

Kalu wished the celebrant a fun-filled and rewarding birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kalu, has condoled with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Ali Pantami over the demise of his daughter, Aisha Isa Ali.

In his condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the minister, adding that Aisha died in her prime.

“I commiserate with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Ali Pantami, who lost his daughter, Aisha. Our prayers and thoughts are with the Minister and his family members during this sorrowful period. Aisha died in her prime but who are we to question Allah.