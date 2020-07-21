Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the demise of the founding Managing Director of New Africa Holdings (Publishers of the defunct Democrat Newspaper) and life Patron of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Isa Funtua.

Acknowledging the contributions of the late business mogul to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu described the passing of Mallam Funtua as a huge loss to the country.

While commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Katsina state, the former Governor urged the Funtua family to sustain the good legacies of the deceased.

In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu extolled the virtues of the late Mallam Funtua, adding that the deceased will be remembered for his patriotism and selflessness.

He said” I received with sadness the news of the demise of prominent industrialist and Chairman of Bulet International Construction Company, Mallam Isa Funtua.

“He was a statesman, who contributed to national development in different capacities in the private and public spheres of life.

“The late industrialist lived a purposeful life and left behind remarkable legacies for his family, associates and loved ones to emulate.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al- Jannah Firdaus and give the Funtua family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.