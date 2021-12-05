Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Niger state over the demise of former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammad Wushishi (rtd).

Describing the passing of the retired army general as a big loss to the nation, Kalu stressed that the deceased contributed to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu in a condolence message, conveyed his sincere condolences to the Wushishi family, while praying to Allah to grant the army general Al-Jannah Firdaus.

He said, “I mourn the passing of former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammad Wushishi.

” The late General served the country meritoriously in various positions.

“He was successful in all his endeavours.

” The deceased left behind good legacies for his children and loved ones to sustain.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Wushishi family during this period of grief” .

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

