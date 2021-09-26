The Senator representing Abia North and Senate Majority Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed delight over the commencement of distribution of educational materials he attracted for schools in his constituency.

Kalu’s media aide in the South East, Maduka Okoro who made this known said the distribution of the educational materials which commenced on Friday, would be held across the five Local Governments Areas of Abia North.

“The educational materials distribution to the students forms part of my empowerment to support the educational dreams of our young ones. I understand that the renovation/reconstruction of the schools which we executed last year and this year will be incomplete if the staff and students don’t have the requisite materials for teaching and learning. It is on this note that I facilitated the procurement and onward distribution of these materials”, Okoro quoted Kalu as saying.

The exercise which commenced at Collins Memorial College Ohafia, the statement added, was going to be a continuous process until the desired results were achieved.

“Just like we implemented a full compulsory free and qualitative education during my era as Governor, it’s always been my belief that there’s a dire need for the children’s future to be secured through proper education.

“As public office holders we owe our young ones good education, hence the contribution of my quota towards the actualisation of the existing mantra”, Kalu said.

The Senator equally expressed delight with the responses from the staff and students of the affected schools as they received the materials.

