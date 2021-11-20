Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni on the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as humble, easy-going and kind- hearted, Kalu called on the governor to sustain his good works in all facets of life. While acknowledging the contributions of the APC chairman to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, Kalu urged the celebrant not to relent in his efforts to reposition the APC. In a goodwill message, the Chief Whip of the Senate said he joined the government and people of Yobe State in celebrating Governor Mai Mala Buni, who he described as a compassionate and selfless politician.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate the Caretaker Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni as he clocks 54.

“The APC chairman is an accomplished Nigerian whose contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are commendable and worthy of emulation. The celebrant, having served meritoriously in various capacities in the private and public sectors, has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life.

“In steering the affairs of the APC, the celebrant has consistently deployed his capacity to build a robust party. The governor deserves to be celebrated for his commitment to the growth and progress of Yobe State and Nigeria in general” Kalu, while wishing the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration, prayed to Allah to strengthen the governor in his pursuits.

